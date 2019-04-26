The family and friends of "Mary Lue" invite you to join us as we celebrate her 95 years of life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819. Service is at 10:30 with graveside and reception immediately following at East Lawn Memorial Park. Mary Lue was a long time resident of the Sacramento area. She worked at the Sutter Hospital's and was a Volunteer at Kaiser for more than 20 Years. Her favorite place in the world was her cabin on the quiet west shore of Lake Tahoe. We are all grateful for the many years and memories we shared with her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2019