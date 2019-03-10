Of Sacramento CA, was born February 26, 1946 to Ray and Vada Hager. He passed away October 4, 2018. He is preceded death by his mother and father. He is survived by his 2 daughters & son Shelley and James Hager, Diane Woods, daughter in-law Megan, son in-law Brad Woods, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his sister Carol, and 2 nieces. Celebration of life will be held on April 26, 2019 at 12:30pm in the gazebo at Sylvan Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019