Service Information

Viewing
6:00 PM
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove , CA 95624

Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
8700 Bradshaw Rd.
Elk Grove , CA

Obituary

Mattarolo, "Dot", of Sacramento, CA, entered in to heaven on June 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Dot was born Dorothea Sophie to Marcellus and Zella Fischer in Oakland on March 7, 1927 and raised in Downieville, CA. In 1943, at 16 years old she was the only graduate of her senior class from Downieville High School, and later graduated from Sacramento State University, where she met Don Mattarolo. In 1956, she married Don in Germany and together they formed their family in Sacramento, CA. Dot had two daughters, Julia Lee Chase and Dina Louise Meraz. Dot enjoyed knitting blankets for extended family and friends, bowling, and most of all attending soccer games and swim meets of her grandchildren Josh and Cheyenne. Welcoming her into heaven are her father Marcellus, her mother Zella, whom she never met because she had died after giving birth to her, daughter Julia Lee, and son-in-law, Albaro Meraz. Dot will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Don, daughter Dina, grandchildren Eric, Tony (Sonya), Ronnie (Jennifer), Joshua (Sanjana) and Cheyenne (Sebastian). She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Viewing & Rosary: Monday, July 8, 6:00PM East Lawn Funeral Home 9189 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove Funeral Mass: Tuesday, July 9, 10:00AM St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 8700 Bradshaw Rd., Elk Grove

