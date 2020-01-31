Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sackingsir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sir Gordon Sams was loved by many. He left behind a wife Dominic Sams, his daughters Nyla Sams, Amirli Sams, and son Jr. Sams. Out of all his discomfort he still managed to hold two jobs; FedEx and Loaves & Fishes. He attended home school where he became head of the game and class, he was a Genius. Survived by his mother Brooksey Sams..he was the baby and also a mama's boy. He was brother, father and a Loving Man. Who all knew him and had any questions, Sir had the answer. He's my Hero as well as my other brother Myron Sams, and my sister Lisa Sams. May you rest in Peace. There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens. A time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.

