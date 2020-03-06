A. Francisca Romo

Obituary
Romo A. Francisca, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend transitioned peacefully from this life to the next on Feb. 28, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 89 years young. Like her tamales, she had a tough outer husk but was filled with warmth and a hint of spicy flavor. May you watch over us all and guide us until we meet again on the other side. Visitation hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a 6:00 P.M. Vigil all at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna St., West Sacramento. Interment following, at 11:30 A.M at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2020
