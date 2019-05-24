Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. A. John Quinn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. A. John Quinn, a well known, respected General Surgeon in Sacramento, passed away April 30, in Palm Springs, CA where he had moved recently to be closer to family. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Bangalore, India he graduated cum laude from the Christian Medical College in Vellore, India and came to the United States by invitation to Glendale Adventist and White Memorial Hospitals. In 1962, he and his wife, Pat, moved to Sacramento, where with the help of his exceptional nurse, Yvonne Noguchi, and incredible office staff, June Sakauye and Ruby Nitta, opened his own busy medical practice. He served on and as Chairman of various boards and committees at Sutter Hospitals, was Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery as well as Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Sacramento County Hospital (now UC Davis Medical Center) where he taught as an assistant Clinical Professor. Governor George Deukmejian appointed him to the California Medical Quality Review Committee, serving from 1988 to 1994 and also served on the Joint Commission of Accreditation of Hospitals. Always an active member of his church, he was instrumental in the building of the Central Seventh-day Adventist church on Camellia Ave in Sacramento, an elder in the church and Chairman of the Board for Sacramento Adventist Academy School in Carmichael as well as a faithful church participant until his death. He truly enjoyed studying and discussing various religious doctrines and challenging his own and others points of views. He helped many fellow doctors from India find a place in the Sacramento community and welcomed people from around the world into his home. After retiring from General Surgery in 1997, he continued to work as a doctor for the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Sacramento until he was 89 years old, offering advice and guidance to many young military personnel. He is survived by four daughters, Sandra, Janice, Joan and Andrea, their mother, Patricia, and 5 grandchildren, Cooper, Colter, Caeden, Ciara and Caela, as well as 2 son-in-laws, John Payne and John Adams and his niece, Betty, and her husband David Reiten. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Oswald Quinn, his sister, Grace Scott, her husband, Ernest, and son, Paul. He also leaves behind his long time companion, Virginia Myers, and her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ron Nelson. He was a gifted artist, loved flower gardening and enjoyed exploring new restaurants and creating gourmet meals to name a very few of his incredible talents and interests. He will be missed. Services will be private.

Dr. A. John Quinn, a well known, respected General Surgeon in Sacramento, passed away April 30, in Palm Springs, CA where he had moved recently to be closer to family. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Bangalore, India he graduated cum laude from the Christian Medical College in Vellore, India and came to the United States by invitation to Glendale Adventist and White Memorial Hospitals. In 1962, he and his wife, Pat, moved to Sacramento, where with the help of his exceptional nurse, Yvonne Noguchi, and incredible office staff, June Sakauye and Ruby Nitta, opened his own busy medical practice. He served on and as Chairman of various boards and committees at Sutter Hospitals, was Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery as well as Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Sacramento County Hospital (now UC Davis Medical Center) where he taught as an assistant Clinical Professor. Governor George Deukmejian appointed him to the California Medical Quality Review Committee, serving from 1988 to 1994 and also served on the Joint Commission of Accreditation of Hospitals. Always an active member of his church, he was instrumental in the building of the Central Seventh-day Adventist church on Camellia Ave in Sacramento, an elder in the church and Chairman of the Board for Sacramento Adventist Academy School in Carmichael as well as a faithful church participant until his death. He truly enjoyed studying and discussing various religious doctrines and challenging his own and others points of views. He helped many fellow doctors from India find a place in the Sacramento community and welcomed people from around the world into his home. After retiring from General Surgery in 1997, he continued to work as a doctor for the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Sacramento until he was 89 years old, offering advice and guidance to many young military personnel. He is survived by four daughters, Sandra, Janice, Joan and Andrea, their mother, Patricia, and 5 grandchildren, Cooper, Colter, Caeden, Ciara and Caela, as well as 2 son-in-laws, John Payne and John Adams and his niece, Betty, and her husband David Reiten. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Oswald Quinn, his sister, Grace Scott, her husband, Ernest, and son, Paul. He also leaves behind his long time companion, Virginia Myers, and her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ron Nelson. He was a gifted artist, loved flower gardening and enjoyed exploring new restaurants and creating gourmet meals to name a very few of his incredible talents and interests. He will be missed. Services will be private. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close