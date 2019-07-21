Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Michael "Mike" Koewler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael (Mike) Koewler, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Patricia (Patty); his three children, Michael (Lisa), Kelly, and Katie, and grandchildren Taylor and Jack; brothers James Koewler, Timothy Koewler (Gail), Jerome Koewler (Catherine), and sister, Mary Anne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Lucille Koewler and sister, Kathleen. Mike was a second generation Sacramentan who grew up in East Sac. He attended Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart Parish School, Christian Brothers High School & St. Mary's College of Moraga. After leaving St. Mary's College of Moraga, Mike became a stockbroker in San Francisco with Schwabacher & Co. and served in the Coast Guard Reserves. In 1963, he and Patty were married and Mike was transferred back to Sacramento with Schwabacher & Co. Thirteen years later, in 1971, Mike succeeded his father as president in the family business, Sacramento Rendering Co., founded in 1913. He was highly respected in the rendering industry, both regionally and nationally, serving as president for both the Pacific Coast Rendering Association (1981-1983) & the National Renderers Association (1995-1997). In recognition of his outstanding leadership, he received The Tallowmaster Award, which is the highest honor in the National Rendering Industry. Being an avid duck hunter, and having a passion for duck hunting and fishing resulted in many lifelong friendships, both personally and professionally. Mike's sense of community service was also shown in many ways. He served on the grand jury of Sacramento and was an advocate for helping the less fortunate, serving on the board at Mather AFB for the transitional housing for the homeless. In his earlier years, he was an active member of the CYO and 20-30 Club. Mike had an infectious smile and loved family, friends, and his faith. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been Mike's 80th birthday, August 2nd at 11am, St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825 In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's honor may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Parish or Ducks Unlimited.

Michael (Mike) Koewler, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Patricia (Patty); his three children, Michael (Lisa), Kelly, and Katie, and grandchildren Taylor and Jack; brothers James Koewler, Timothy Koewler (Gail), Jerome Koewler (Catherine), and sister, Mary Anne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Lucille Koewler and sister, Kathleen. Mike was a second generation Sacramentan who grew up in East Sac. He attended Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart Parish School, Christian Brothers High School & St. Mary's College of Moraga. After leaving St. Mary's College of Moraga, Mike became a stockbroker in San Francisco with Schwabacher & Co. and served in the Coast Guard Reserves. In 1963, he and Patty were married and Mike was transferred back to Sacramento with Schwabacher & Co. Thirteen years later, in 1971, Mike succeeded his father as president in the family business, Sacramento Rendering Co., founded in 1913. He was highly respected in the rendering industry, both regionally and nationally, serving as president for both the Pacific Coast Rendering Association (1981-1983) & the National Renderers Association (1995-1997). In recognition of his outstanding leadership, he received The Tallowmaster Award, which is the highest honor in the National Rendering Industry. Being an avid duck hunter, and having a passion for duck hunting and fishing resulted in many lifelong friendships, both personally and professionally. Mike's sense of community service was also shown in many ways. He served on the grand jury of Sacramento and was an advocate for helping the less fortunate, serving on the board at Mather AFB for the transitional housing for the homeless. In his earlier years, he was an active member of the CYO and 20-30 Club. Mike had an infectious smile and loved family, friends, and his faith. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been Mike's 80th birthday, August 2nd at 11am, St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825 In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's honor may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Parish or Ducks Unlimited. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close