Aaron M. Okamoto passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento on April 30, 2020 after reaching 104 years on April 21. Aaron and Haruye were married for 76 years. He is survived by wife Haruye, children Calvin (Judi), Joanne, Suzanne, Ronald (Starlene), Dianne (Stan), three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He retired in 1981 from the Campbell Soup Company after 30 plus years of service. During his retirement he enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren, bowling, gardening, bunka (Japanese Embroidery) and trips to the Casinos. The family wants to thank caregivers Illy and Lo for the great care provided to Dad. A private family service was held.



