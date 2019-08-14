Born 5-8-29 in Alliance, Nebraska passed away peacefully 8-5-19 in Carmichael, California. A veteran of the Korean War and a member of Local 252 of the IATSE, a member of St. Stephens, The First Martyr Catholic Church in Sacramento. Adair is preceded in death by his wife of sixty six years, Beverly - survived by son Norman (Joetta) and daughter Michelle Longtin Palmer (Robbin) - Grandchildren Erik Longtin - Angela Bertolino - Erika Palmer Wilson - Christopher Palmer. Funeral services will be observed on 8-16-19 at St. Stephens Catholic Church on 44th Street and Fruitridge Road beginning at 10am preceded by a recital of the Rosary at 9:30 for those wishing to attend. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery 21st Avenue and 65th Street in Sacramento CA. En Lieu of flowers and gifts please feel free to give to the ...

