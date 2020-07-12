Adaline (Addi ) Forsyth began her new life in heaven on July 5th. Addi was predeceased by husband Raymond Forsyth, brother Harvey, and sister Berdina. She is survived by sister, Marge, and brother, Harold (Wilma), stepdaughters, Lynne (Rich),Gail (Chris), Allison (Steve), Ellen (Jeff), and step grandchildren, Dillon, Samantha (Matt), Hanna, and Rebekah, numerous nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. Addi moved to Sacramento in 1961 and worked for the State, el Camino high school and at the San Juan school district office. She was an active member of Town and Country Lutheran church where she served in the altar guild and attended Bible classes. She lived in independent living at Eskaton Village, Carmichael for the past 3 1/2 years where she served in the flower and welcome committee and made many wonderful friends. Addi loved people - especially her family. She enjoyed golf, bridge, Zumba, entertaining and parties. A memorial service will be held at Town and Country Lutheran Church, 4049 Marconi Avenue on July 16 at 3:00. The church is set up for social distancing, and masks are required. Memorials can be sent to the church to be used for the memorial garden.



