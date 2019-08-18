Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adela Sarah Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adela Sarah Taylor, beloved sister, mother and friend, passed away on August 1, 2019. Adela was born in Daisytown, Pennsylvania on January 19, 1928 to Martin and Maria Keder and grew up with two sisters, Rose and Eleanor and a brother, Martin. She attended high school in California (an actual city), Pennsylvania where she was valedictorian of her graduating class in 1946. She lived and worked in Newcastle, Pennsylvania for about 10 years. She came to Huntington Beach, California on a vacation with her girlfriend Shirley and they never went home! Her cousin, Helen Keder, packed up her clothes and sent them to her. Adela worked for Hughes Aircraft while living in Huntington Beach and during this time she met and married William D. Taylor. When his job was later transferred to the Sacramento area they moved to West Sacramento and Adela worked for the local water company. Adela had her son, Michael in 1962 and the family moved to Sacramento, to the home where she lived the rest of her life. She enjoyed working many years for the (then) Department of Fish and Game. She died on August 1, 2019 with her beloved son Michael at her side. No services will be held at her request.

