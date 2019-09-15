Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline "Bunny" McClain. View Sign Service Information Lombard Funeral Home 1550 Fulton Avenue Sacramento , CA 95825 (916)-483-3297 Send Flowers Obituary

Adeline "Bunny" McClain passed away peacefully September 10, 2019 surrounded by family following a short illness. Bunny was the devoted wife of the late Walter McClain, Jr. She was cherished by her sister Dorothy and husband Vern Driffill, six surviving children, Karen (Roger), Dawn, Anne (Mike), Gail, Lynn and Walter, her grandchildren, Ian, Lonnie, Sarah, Chelsea, Faith, Emily, Ben and Peter and a myriad of great grandchildren, step grand and great grand children, cousins and many others who she treated as family. Bunny was a native of Sacramento who graduated from Immaculate Conception Elementary School, St Joseph's High School and the University of Oregon. She was a devout Catholic, avid sports fan, gardener and was most importantly the anchor and matriarch of her large family. In her unpretentious way, she touched many lives and accepted all without reservation and with kindness, generosity and good humor. Visitation September 19 at Lombard Funeral Home from 4-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass September 20 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church followed by a reception in St. Johns Hall.

