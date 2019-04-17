Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adena Kalal. View Sign

Adena Kalal passed away on April 11, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 83 years. Adena was born in 1936 in St. Helens, Oregon and lived in Portland and Klamath Falls as a child. In her early teens, her family moved to Sacramento where she lived for the rest of her life. She graduated from Grant High School and went on to be a homemaker and bookkeeper. In 1968, Adena began her career with the Sacramento District Army Corps of Engineers where she worked for over 25 years. Adena was an active member of the Rose and Begonia Societies, Rio Linda Historical Society, McClellanaires, and many other community groups. She devoted herself to the community through her membership with the New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Rio Linda. Adena had 5 children: Ronald, Stephen (Terri), Annette (deceased) (Lewis), Warren (Theresa), and Marvin. She had 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren (with other great-grandchildren on the way). She is also survived by her late husband's (Robert) children Becky (Gil) and Daniel. Adena was truly the glue that held her family together. She was a god-fearing, loving and charitable person: a shining light of unconditional love to those around her. A Celebration of Adena's life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, May 4, at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 7008 10th Street, Rio Linda. Memorial donations in memory of Adena can be made to New Beginnings Fellowship Church of Rio Linda.

Adena Kalal passed away on April 11, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 83 years. Adena was born in 1936 in St. Helens, Oregon and lived in Portland and Klamath Falls as a child. In her early teens, her family moved to Sacramento where she lived for the rest of her life. She graduated from Grant High School and went on to be a homemaker and bookkeeper. In 1968, Adena began her career with the Sacramento District Army Corps of Engineers where she worked for over 25 years. Adena was an active member of the Rose and Begonia Societies, Rio Linda Historical Society, McClellanaires, and many other community groups. She devoted herself to the community through her membership with the New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Rio Linda. Adena had 5 children: Ronald, Stephen (Terri), Annette (deceased) (Lewis), Warren (Theresa), and Marvin. She had 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren (with other great-grandchildren on the way). She is also survived by her late husband's (Robert) children Becky (Gil) and Daniel. Adena was truly the glue that held her family together. She was a god-fearing, loving and charitable person: a shining light of unconditional love to those around her. A Celebration of Adena's life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, May 4, at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 7008 10th Street, Rio Linda. Memorial donations in memory of Adena can be made to New Beginnings Fellowship Church of Rio Linda. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close