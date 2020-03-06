Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adolph John Henry "Al" Crossfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Al, age 94, beloved husband of Doris (predeceased) passed away peacefully the afternoon of March 2, 2020. He was born June 25, 1925 in San Francisco. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Hank. He served in World War 2 with the U.S. Army in both the European and Asiatic fronts. He then returned and earned a Masters in Chemistry at Stanford University. Al taught Chemistry 18 years at San Juan High School, and 14 additional years at American River College. Upon retirement, he volunteered at a local Blood Center for nearly 20 years. He and Doris were married for 68 years, and lived almost all of that time in Fair Oaks. They were enthusiastic travelers, having visited 6 continents and 36 different countries, mainly during their retirement years. He was a longtime member of the local academic community, greatly respected by both students and peers. He modeled being "firm, fair, and friendly". It was hard for him to lose his wife 3 years ago, but he kept active by going to the gym almost every day in order to stay physically fit, so that he was able to remain in his own home until passing. He is survived by his son Don, his daughter Bev (Kevin), his grandchildren Erin, Megan, Jordan, Kristy (Mike), and Scott, and seven great grandchildren.

Al, age 94, beloved husband of Doris (predeceased) passed away peacefully the afternoon of March 2, 2020. He was born June 25, 1925 in San Francisco. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Hank. He served in World War 2 with the U.S. Army in both the European and Asiatic fronts. He then returned and earned a Masters in Chemistry at Stanford University. Al taught Chemistry 18 years at San Juan High School, and 14 additional years at American River College. Upon retirement, he volunteered at a local Blood Center for nearly 20 years. He and Doris were married for 68 years, and lived almost all of that time in Fair Oaks. They were enthusiastic travelers, having visited 6 continents and 36 different countries, mainly during their retirement years. He was a longtime member of the local academic community, greatly respected by both students and peers. He modeled being "firm, fair, and friendly". It was hard for him to lose his wife 3 years ago, but he kept active by going to the gym almost every day in order to stay physically fit, so that he was able to remain in his own home until passing. He is survived by his son Don, his daughter Bev (Kevin), his grandchildren Erin, Megan, Jordan, Kristy (Mike), and Scott, and seven great grandchildren. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2020

