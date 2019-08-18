Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adolph Marion "Steve" Volk. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Adolph Marion "Steve" Volk was born October 25th, 1925 on Long Island, NY. In 1942, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the Pacific Islands. His war experiences included the sinking of his ship, and later entering Japan following the atomic bombs. He became one of the longest living atomic veterans of WWII. Following the war, Steve re-enlisted in the US Air Force, continuing his life of service to his country. His training here began a passion for baking, which gave him opportunities to make elaborate cakes for a number of distinguished people of the time. Steve's talents were recognized when he won a gold medal in the 1976 Culinary Olympics held in Germany. Even with these honors, nothing made Steve happier than teaching. He considered some of his greatest accomplishments to be the training of students in the Culinary Arts and helping them make careers for themselves. In 1989, Steve married Alva Basilius and together they opened Volk's Cake and Cookie Company in Citrus Heights. Here he spent many hours teaching his grandchildren his love of baking and cake decorating. Steve was preceded in death by many family and friends, including his wife Alva. He is survived by many who will carry on the memories of Grandpa Steve. "Never good-bye!" VIEWING: Thursday, August 22, 5-8pm at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, in Fair Oaks. FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday, August 23rd, 10:00am at St. Mel's Catholic Church, 4745 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fair Oaks . Internment to follow at Mt Vernon Memorial Park.

Adolph Marion "Steve" Volk was born October 25th, 1925 on Long Island, NY. In 1942, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the Pacific Islands. His war experiences included the sinking of his ship, and later entering Japan following the atomic bombs. He became one of the longest living atomic veterans of WWII. Following the war, Steve re-enlisted in the US Air Force, continuing his life of service to his country. His training here began a passion for baking, which gave him opportunities to make elaborate cakes for a number of distinguished people of the time. Steve's talents were recognized when he won a gold medal in the 1976 Culinary Olympics held in Germany. Even with these honors, nothing made Steve happier than teaching. He considered some of his greatest accomplishments to be the training of students in the Culinary Arts and helping them make careers for themselves. In 1989, Steve married Alva Basilius and together they opened Volk's Cake and Cookie Company in Citrus Heights. Here he spent many hours teaching his grandchildren his love of baking and cake decorating. Steve was preceded in death by many family and friends, including his wife Alva. He is survived by many who will carry on the memories of Grandpa Steve. "Never good-bye!" VIEWING: Thursday, August 22, 5-8pm at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, in Fair Oaks. FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday, August 23rd, 10:00am at St. Mel's Catholic Church, 4745 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fair Oaks . Internment to follow at Mt Vernon Memorial Park. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close