Agnes E. Saba
1936 - 2020
Agnes E. Saba, age 83, of Rancho Cordova, California passed away peacefully on August 20,2020. She was born in Sacramento, California on November 6, 1936, the daughter of Benjamin and Nona Ogar. A celebration of life and remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at East Lawn Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the celebration of life at East Lawn Mortuary from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841. In lieu-of flowers, please consider a donation in Agnes' memory to The Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org/ For more information, please visit the website for East Lawn at www.eastlawn.com

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
