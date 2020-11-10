Agnes Fotos

November 25, 1931 - November 6, 2020

Sacramento, California - Agnes Fotos passed away in Sacramento, California on November 6, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born on November 25, 1931 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to Greek immigrant parents, Charles and Sophia Kyriakides.

Agnes graduated from Turtle Creek High School in 1949. She applied for work at Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Nuclear Development Division in East Pittsburgh. After receiving security clearance, she worked as secretary to the lead nuclear physicist who helped design the first nuclear submarine, "The "Nautilus".

Growing up in the Orthodox faith, Agnes and her family were devoted to the Greek community. She was a member of the Presentation of Christ (Ypapanti) Greek Orthodox Church and choir, and the Greek American Progressive Association (GAPA). She met her late husband Eugene of nearly 60 years while attending a GAPA convention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They married in 1957 and moved to Eugene's hometown, Sacramento, California. After raising her young children, Agnes worked for the California State Department of Education until her retirement in 2001.

In 1968, Agnes and Eugene traveled throughout Europe before arriving in Greece to attend the GAPA National Convention in Athens. Throughout the years, Agnes and Eugene attended over 16 National GAPA Conventions. Agnes served two terms as Chapter President of GAPA, and helped with many luncheons, dinners, wine tasting events, dances and flag raising events on Greek Independence Day at the State Capitol.

Agnes worked tirelessly for 47 years on the Sacramento Greek Festival. During 40 of those years, Agnes, well known for her quick wit and dynamic personality, demonstrated Greek cooking at the festival, on local TV, was featured in the Sacramento Bee and in a video "In The Kitchen With Yiayia".

Agnes' philanthropic efforts were evidenced by her longtime membership in the Annunciation Philoptochos (Friend of the Poor) Society. She devoted a great deal of time working on fundraisers, including fashion shows, dances, skits, silent auctions and rummage sales. Much of the money raised through these efforts was distributed to local charities. Throughout the years, Agnes and Eugene helped, and even brought into their homes, less fortunate persons, including entire families. When someone in need contacted the church for assistance, Eugene and Agnes were often asked to help, and they generously responded. They also baptized a total of 18 persons, young and old, Greeks, Americans, Ukrainians, and even two persons living in South Korea.

Agnes had many girlfriends that she cherished, among them the "Lunch Bunch" and the "Peripato (Strolling) Girls." They treasured their long lunch hours as well as many weekend trips together. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, hosted many Superbowl parties at her home, and watched football games on TV into her 80's.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Fotos. She is survived by her brother John (Mary) Kyriakides, her sons, Dan Fotos, Cary (Brenda) Fotos, daughter Dessie (Charles) Pantages, and granddaughters Sophia Fotos and Carol Pantages.

To Francis and Tia, we extend our love and appreciation to you. We are blessed to have you in our lives.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held for immediate family members only at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Sacramento. Remembrances may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 600 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816.

May her memory be eternal.





