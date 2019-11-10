Agnes Rouillard passed away peacefully in Sacramento on November 4, 2019 at the age of 87 with her loving family by her side. Born in Sacramento, CA on May 6, 1932, graduated from Sacramento High School, class of 1950. Employed at Heieck Supply as a Bookkeeper for most of her career. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Rodney; brother, Andrew; and sister, Catherine. Survived by her nephew, Craig Elowson (wife Leslie); niece, Cynthia Jones (husband Derek); niece, Tina Collonello (husband Joe); and nephew, Michael Abrate (wife Sarah); along with many great nieces and nephews who she loved and adored. Aggie enjoyed sports and was an avid Kings fan. She enjoyed Bunco and Pinochle. She loved her friends and family and will be missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered as a caring soul who always put others before herself. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel on 6509 Fruitridge Road in Sacramento.

