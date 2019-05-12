Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agustin H. Guzman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Agustin H. Guzman at 80 years old on May 6,2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He grew up in Isleton CA before enlisting in the U.S Army. Upon honorable discharge, he settled in Sacramento where he met his wife Irene, started a family and a successful Barbering career. He was well known in the Franklin Boulevard community as Gus "the Barber". Agustin is survived by his wife, Irene; daughters Francine, Kimberly and Adriane. His Grandchildren Edward, Christina, Gabriel and Casandra; and his Great Grandsons Julien, Xavier, Agustin and Albert. Agustin will be joining his parents Leonor and Agustin Sr. His siblings Aurora, Theresa, Linda and Arthur and his Grandson Albert in heaven. Vigil and Rosary to be held on Wednesday May 15th at St. Marys cemetery in Sacramento . Vigil from 5pm- 8pm and Rosary at 6 pm. Mass at St. Rose Church in Sacramento on Thursday May 16th at 10 am

