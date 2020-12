Or Copy this URL to Share

Ahmad Hempstead

April 27, 1972 - November 20, 2020

Sacramento, California - Also known as "Maude" and "Nuru," was born on April 27, 1972, in Sacramento, California. Ahmad's spiritual ascension took place at the age of 48 on November 20, 2020. Viewing December 4, 2020, from 2-6 pm (MASK Required) Thompson Rose Chapel 3601 5th Ave Sacramento, CA. 95817. Repast December 5, 2020, 2-5 pm A Toucha' Class 4217 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820 (Outside/MASK Required). Blessings/Ase





