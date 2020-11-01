1/1
Ai Tanaka
1918 - 2020
Ai Tanaka
November 10, 1918 - October 26, 2020
Sacramento, California - Ai Tanaka passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 26th in Sacramento. Born in Loomis, California, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mitsuo Tanaka, daughter Carole Nakano, and son, Rory Tanaka.
She is survived by her daughter Judie Miyao (George), son-in-law George Nakano, 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Ai was a woman who was always perfect in hair and dress. She loved to cook, sew, play Chinese Checkers, and poker. She shared her talents through teaching Japanese obon dancing with grace, won prizes as a poet of the Senryu style, and won awards and continued Ikebana style flower arranging until just months before her passing.
Ai was born in the year of a pandemic and entered Nirvana in the year of a pandemic. Being the strong spirited woman that she was, she was not affected by either. Instead, she lived every day of her life to its fullest. At the age of 101, she was just two weeks shy of her 102nd birthday. She was loved and will be missed.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be hosting a private virtual memorial service.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento
6100 Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95824
(916) 421-1171
