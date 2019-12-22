Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aiko Takeuchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aiko Takeuchi passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019, just two weeks after her 89th birthday. Aiko was born on November 30, 1930, to Chiyo and Saijiro Okano in Okayama-ken, Japan. She was preceded in death by her US Army retiree husband, Fumio Takeuchi, both parents, four half-brothers and half-sisters, and many in-laws. She is survived by her daughters: Julia Takeuchi and Jane Takeuchi Tamano, and two grandsons: Calvin Tamano (Megumi Yaitabashi) and Jeremy Tamano (Myat Aye). Aiko maintained a strength and smile regardless of any circumstances in her life. Aiko lived in Sacramento County for 49 years. She enjoyed her lunches with her Tanoshimikai friends, her monthly gambling trips, gardening, watching Japanese television, reading Japanese books and magazines, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She loved visiting with her grandsons and their new brides as well as Tobi, Julia's dog. She appreciated the support of her family, friends and neighbors. She will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 1 pm at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento,2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA.

