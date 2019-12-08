Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AB Tools founder Alan Baker passed peacefully Nov 21, 2019. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Myrna Sunshine Baker and is survived by his sons, David Alan Baker and Jonathan Marshall Baker. Born in St. Louis , MO on May 9, 1928, Alan was raised in in Springfield, MO before going away to bible college after high school. A brief stint as a minister left him certain that was not his calling and by chance he was hired as a tool & cutter grinder in Buffalo, NY. Alan became enamored of the trade and during his career worked for many of the storied companies in the industry including Niagara Cutter, Jasco, Lockheed M&SC, National Twist Drill, Brubaker, RobbJack and FMC. In 1977 he set out on his own and founded AB Tools in San Jose. His first products were special, made-to-order cutting tools and he eventually added many standard cutting tool items. AB Tools is located in Lincoln, CA today and is a great success, currently employing 34 people and providing a fine standard of living for those employees and their families. Alan was a respected and knowledgeable member of the rotary cutting tool industry and had numerous articles on the subject published over the years. He also helped his sons become part of the cutting tool community and for that we're grateful. In addition to his sons, Alan is survived by granddaughters Michelle Baker, Kimberly Bothelio (Sean), Elizabeth Molnar (Nick) and great-grandchildren Bret, Eric, Brad and Hunter. Alan was a loving, generous and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed greatly by all. His Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30pm, December 17, 2019 at Catta Verdera. All who knew him are welcome to attend.

