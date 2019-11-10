Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Clay Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Alan Clay Wallace passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45. Alan was born in Redding CA on March 19, 1974. He graduated from Encina High School in 1992 where he wrestled and played football. Alan worked for Overton Security where he excelled at his profession. Alan was named Patrol Driver of the Year in 2014, promoted to Staff Sergeant in 2015, and was promoted to Site Supervisor for the Downtown Railyards Project in 2019. Alan enjoyed singing Karaoke, lottery scratchers, softball, the 49ers, SF Giants, and most importantly spending time with his family especially the 4th of July. He is survived by his wife Jennifer. His parents Rick Sr and Cheryl Wallace. His brothers Rick Jr, Lloyd (Lori), and Bobby (Kim). His nephews Matthew, Luke and Jamison. His nieces Cori and Kylee; as well as numerous Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and friends. Alan was loved by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to

