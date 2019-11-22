Alan E. Mayberry was called to the house of our Lord on November 15, 2019 at the age of 70. Born and raised in Sacramento, California. Loving and devoted husband of Barbara A. Sawyer (Mayberry). Loving step-father of Cheryl A. Wilson and Daniel E. Sawyer, of Sacramento, CA. Loving brother of Gordon and Steven Mayberry of Sacramento, California and Christina Roop of Oregon. Loving grandfather of Michaela A. Wilson of Sacramento, California. Alan served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam War and was aboard the USS Constellation. Alan retired from the Sacramento Army Depot. Alan's favorite times were spent fishing at Lake Comanche. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and neighbors. Alan was loved by many people and made many friends that turned into family. Alan was considered family and Grandpa to everyone that met him. Friends are welcome for visitation at Nicoletti, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento on Monday, November 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Service will be at Nicoletti's on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 am followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019