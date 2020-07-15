Alan Louis Weiscopf passed away on July 4th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with challenging health issues. Alan was born on August 2, 1951 to Albert and Georgia Weiscopf of Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Karen; sister Dixie and husband Joe, brother Johnny, son Todd Zancaner, daughter Tosha Bonvillion and husband Josh; stepsons Patrick and wife Meridyth, Christopher and Kyle Parnell; grandchildren Jaxton and Adalynn Bonvillion, Caleb, Isaac, Nathan, Rachel, Weston, Kyla Parnell. Alan was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dale. Alan spent his younger years in California before joining the Army and proudly serving his country. He served two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He made many friends from those that served with him. Alan lived, worked and raised his family in California. He chose the electrical industry as his profession. Combining his attention to details, technical skills and ability to earn the respect of his customers made him successful in both his business and personal life. Alan will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



