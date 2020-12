Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan Robert Speer

October 26, 1942 - November 5, 2020

Elverta, California - Survived by his wife Patty. Sister Laberta Waters. Daughter Lona Lee Bradford. Daughter Brandy Lynn Speer. Grand daughter Stacy Bradford. Alan touched everyone with his laughter and kind heart.





