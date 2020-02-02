Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan W. Lowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alan was born to Alan W. Lowe, Sr. and Dorothy C. Anderegg on December 6, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. Raised in Cleveland, he graduated from Shaw High School in 1950, and graduated cum laude from Kent State in 1954, majoring in Geography with a minor in Geology. He was nicknamed "Junior" by his father in his youth, and later affectionately known by family as "Sir Grandpa," dubbed by his first grandchild. Alan started working at the age of 12 as a paper boy and didn't fully retire until his 80s. While serving in the Naval Reserve from 1951-1955, he enrolled at Kent State where he met and married Mary "Isabel" Fitzsimmons. Alan joined the Army in 1955 and after basic training, he received technical training at the Signal Corps at Ft. Monmouth, NJ. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he was hired by Philco as an electronics instructor on assignment to the U.S. Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal, AL. He spent almost 40 years working in New York and California as an electronics technical writer, editor, independent publishing professional, educator, and traveling the nation as a higher education textbook marketer. He published an article titled, "The Job and Equipment Outlook for Electronics Technicians" (Technical Education News, May/June 1974). In 1986, he earned a community college teaching credential in technology and taught at Mission College in Santa Clara, CA for more than seven years. He stated that this was "the most self-satisfying job assignment during my long working history." Junior often expressed fond childhood memories of his newspaper delivery route in Cleveland, playing kickball in the neighborhood, of riding the bus and train routes through the Cleveland area with his father as the engineer, of spending time at the family's property in Waltham, Quebec, and of serving on the editorial board of his high school newspaper. Alan's hobbies included model trains, reading, watching sports, coin and stamp collecting, panning for gold, learning to speak Russian, and traveling. He visited every state in the nation, toured the Panama Canal, and enjoyed a cruise along the Baltic Sea, exploring the various countries by port, including St. Petersburg, Russia. Alan was an avid reader who devotedly consumed the local newspaper, Newsweek, the Economist, and National Geographic. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Gamma Theta Upsilon, the Kent State Geological Society, the Kent State Alumni Association, the American Vocational Association, the American Society of Engineering Education, and the California Council of Electronics Instructors. Alan passed away the morning of January 14th after slowly declining in health from a fall at home in May 2019. He is survived by his former wife of 23 years, Mary Lowe of Folsom, CA; daughters Linda Fullerton of Placerville, CA, Elaine Jeppesen of North Carolina, and Cindy Livers of Orangevale, CA; his sister Phyllis Sprague of Columbia, SC; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Celebrations of life will be held on February 22, in Folsom, CA, and on February 29, in Orangevale, CA.

Alan was born to Alan W. Lowe, Sr. and Dorothy C. Anderegg on December 6, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. Raised in Cleveland, he graduated from Shaw High School in 1950, and graduated cum laude from Kent State in 1954, majoring in Geography with a minor in Geology. He was nicknamed "Junior" by his father in his youth, and later affectionately known by family as "Sir Grandpa," dubbed by his first grandchild. Alan started working at the age of 12 as a paper boy and didn't fully retire until his 80s. While serving in the Naval Reserve from 1951-1955, he enrolled at Kent State where he met and married Mary "Isabel" Fitzsimmons. Alan joined the Army in 1955 and after basic training, he received technical training at the Signal Corps at Ft. Monmouth, NJ. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he was hired by Philco as an electronics instructor on assignment to the U.S. Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal, AL. He spent almost 40 years working in New York and California as an electronics technical writer, editor, independent publishing professional, educator, and traveling the nation as a higher education textbook marketer. He published an article titled, "The Job and Equipment Outlook for Electronics Technicians" (Technical Education News, May/June 1974). In 1986, he earned a community college teaching credential in technology and taught at Mission College in Santa Clara, CA for more than seven years. He stated that this was "the most self-satisfying job assignment during my long working history." Junior often expressed fond childhood memories of his newspaper delivery route in Cleveland, playing kickball in the neighborhood, of riding the bus and train routes through the Cleveland area with his father as the engineer, of spending time at the family's property in Waltham, Quebec, and of serving on the editorial board of his high school newspaper. Alan's hobbies included model trains, reading, watching sports, coin and stamp collecting, panning for gold, learning to speak Russian, and traveling. He visited every state in the nation, toured the Panama Canal, and enjoyed a cruise along the Baltic Sea, exploring the various countries by port, including St. Petersburg, Russia. Alan was an avid reader who devotedly consumed the local newspaper, Newsweek, the Economist, and National Geographic. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Gamma Theta Upsilon, the Kent State Geological Society, the Kent State Alumni Association, the American Vocational Association, the American Society of Engineering Education, and the California Council of Electronics Instructors. Alan passed away the morning of January 14th after slowly declining in health from a fall at home in May 2019. He is survived by his former wife of 23 years, Mary Lowe of Folsom, CA; daughters Linda Fullerton of Placerville, CA, Elaine Jeppesen of North Carolina, and Cindy Livers of Orangevale, CA; his sister Phyllis Sprague of Columbia, SC; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Celebrations of life will be held on February 22, in Folsom, CA, and on February 29, in Orangevale, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close