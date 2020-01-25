Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert and Colleen Plante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Henry Plante (AKA "Sonny"), born October 24, 1936 in Providence, Rhode Island passed away on December 22, 2019. His loving wife, Colleen Marie Plante, born April 7, 1940 in Hood River, Oregon, passed away just days later on December 27, 2019. Theirs was a love story that rivaled anything that Hollywood has ever produced. They were devoted to each other every minute of the 63 years they were married. When they first met, Albert would say that Colleen was way out of his league, beautiful and more mature despite being Albert's junior by a handful of years. He felt like the luckiest person on the planet that afternoon and for the rest of their lives together. Albert had just enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Travis AFB, Colleen was a teenager living in Midtown Sacramento when he asked her to marry him. They wed in Portland, Oregon on September 1, 1956. One month later, Albert began his tour of duty in Korea. They were only apart a few more times during Albert's distinguished 27-year Military career, including tours of duty in Johnson Atoll and Vietnam. Albert would say that Colleen was the strength and the core of the family, keeping the kids safe and well cared for throughout assignments in Japan, California, Mississippi, New Jersey, Kansas, Texas, Illinois and Germany. Albert retired from the Air Force in 1982, after reaching the rank of Command Chief Master Sergeant (E-9). He most enjoyed his jobs in the Air Force as a Training Instructor at Lackland AFB, and as First Sergeant for the 1st Communication Squadron in Wiesbaden, Germany. Those roles allowed him to offer guidance and build confidence in the young troops, which was particularly satisfying to Albert and a vocation that came to him naturally. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees with Colleen's encouragement while on active duty, often juggling school with part time jobs he worked so that Colleen could focus on raising the children, and running the household. Albert's "second" career after the Air Force was as an Area Manager for National Education Centers. When the schools were purchased by Corinthian Colleges, Albert took over the San Francisco Campus and made it the most successful school amongst the 110 Colleges nationwide. In 2001, Albert was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and despite aggressive chemotherapy, continued to work as Director until his second retirement in 2004. Not long after, Albert and Colleen sold their Bay Area home and returned to the Sacramento area, settling in Roseville to be close to their children and grandchildren. Albert and Colleen were immersed in the lives and activities of their grandchildren and spent much of their time picking them up from school, attending their sporting events, graduations and recitals. Albert provided sage advice and praise for all the kids and their parents, too. He always ended his conversations reminding them to "keep those grades up"! Often rewarding those taking his advice with a $20 bill after Church. Albert enjoyed working with wood and was always making something special for the grandkids. Albert and Colleen never missed an opportunity to show their love and support for their children and grandchildren. An experimental bone marrow transplant cured Albert's Non- Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2011 and he remained cancer free until the Spring of 2019. Despite this new challenge, Albert continued to provide love and inspiration to his family and everyone he met right up until the very moment he succumbed to the disease. Colleen was a loving mother, faithful wife, and Albert's reason for being. She was loved by many and adored by her family. She was more than Albert's constant companion, she was his sounding board, confidence builder, travel partner, motivator, and most times the "Decider". She could be both firm and loving in the same moment. Albert admired that in her. Colleen survived a quintuple bypass in 2001, but was diagnosed with Dementia in 2014 and spent the last several years of her life in managed care. Albert visited her every day that his health would allow, and while it seemed that Colleen couldn't recognize Albert, instinctively she knew that Albert was her soul mate. Albert and Colleen were both devout Catholics and were active participants with their Parish, St. Rose of Lima in Roseville. They've been rewarded for their exemplary lives by entering God's Eternal Kingdom together, as they prayed they would be. Albert and Colleen are survived by Albert's sisters, Beverly and Carol; Colleen's sisters Terry (Steve), Janice, and brother Steven; children David (Barb); Keven; Kelly (Stefan), Chris (Lee Anne); Craig (Laura); and Jon. They are also survived by grandchildren: Anna (Jan),; Bailey, Kelly Jo, Claire, David, Elijah, Jesse, Leah, Nicole, and Emma. A Celebration of Life for Albert and Colleen will be held on Saturday, February 29, from 1:00 pm 3:00 pm at the Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights 95621. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Better Life Foundation at 4725 Moore Way, Carmichael, CA 95608 or through their website at

