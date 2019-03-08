Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert B. Curtis III. View Sign

Al, a Sacramento native, passed on February 8, 2019; he was 59. He was the eldest of two sons born to Albert, Jr and Kathryn Curtis. His parents and brother, Greg, preceded him in death. Al attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. He worked for the County of Sacramento and retired as a Stationary Engineer, II. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially riding motorcycles and camping with friends. He is survived by his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Maria and wife Stephene. A Celebration of Life event for family and friends will be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to the BlueRibbon Coalition at

Al, a Sacramento native, passed on February 8, 2019; he was 59. He was the eldest of two sons born to Albert, Jr and Kathryn Curtis. His parents and brother, Greg, preceded him in death. Al attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. He worked for the County of Sacramento and retired as a Stationary Engineer, II. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially riding motorcycles and camping with friends. He is survived by his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Maria and wife Stephene. A Celebration of Life event for family and friends will be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to the BlueRibbon Coalition at Sharetrails.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2019

