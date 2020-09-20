Bert Ormsby (Papa), 83, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020 from a blood infection. Born in New Orleans, LA, he mostly grew up in Waco, TX. He was a member of the Corp at Texas A&M and served two years in the army as a lieutenant officer. While in college he met his bride of 54 years, Julia Ann Rice. He retired with Proctor and Gamble after 33 years in sales. He loved his Aggies, WWII history and traveling with his wife Julia before she passed in 2015. He was the oldest of three brothers, preceded in death by Terry and survived by James. He is survived by his four kids, Trey Ormsby, Vickie Richesin, Larry Ormsby and Jennifer Dunnigan. He has eleven grandchildren and two great grandkids. He loved with all his heart and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He will be greatly missed.



