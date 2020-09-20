1/1
Albert Hamilton Ormsby Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Ormsby (Papa), 83, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020 from a blood infection. Born in New Orleans, LA, he mostly grew up in Waco, TX. He was a member of the Corp at Texas A&M and served two years in the army as a lieutenant officer. While in college he met his bride of 54 years, Julia Ann Rice. He retired with Proctor and Gamble after 33 years in sales. He loved his Aggies, WWII history and traveling with his wife Julia before she passed in 2015. He was the oldest of three brothers, preceded in death by Terry and survived by James. He is survived by his four kids, Trey Ormsby, Vickie Richesin, Larry Ormsby and Jennifer Dunnigan. He has eleven grandchildren and two great grandkids. He loved with all his heart and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved