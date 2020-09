Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert J. Brown was born 3/2/36, and passed away 9/8/20 he is survived by his loving spouse Alberta Fording, son Michael Brown, granddaughter Jennifer Potts, several other grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, CA 95966, 10am Friday 9/18/20.



