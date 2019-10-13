Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert James Howe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert James (Jim) Howe was born June 7, 1935 in Oakland to Al Howe and Margie Currier. Jim grew up in Land Park, graduating from McClatchy H.S. in 1953. He earned his AA from Sac City and studied Aeronautical Engineering at Cal Poly. After college, Jim worked at Aerojet as a Senior Draftsman. Later, he spent 17 years working with his father's insurance business, after which he owned several tire shops, selling to Cal Worthington (and his dog Spot) and other local dealers. At one time Jim had the largest collection of hubcaps in Northern California. Jim met Dee Rittenhouse in 1983 at a dance and the rest was romance. They were married in 1988 and worked tirelessly at a low income trailer park they owned off of Stockton Blvd. They sold the park in 2002, having already built their dream home in Georgetown. They spent 17 years there, among the big trees and abundant wildlife before moving to Placerville in 2007. Jim had a lifelong love of airplanes. He was a private pilot for 50 years, and could tell you the make of any private plane flying overhead just by listening to the sound of the engine. He loved hanging around airports and had many friends who were pilots like himself. He constructed the wings of one "Peet" in a shed at his Georgetown home. Jim was a kind and gentle soul, a faithful friend, and was loved by many. He passed into the next world on Sept. 26, 2019 with Dee by his side. Dee wishes to express her gratitude to the hospice nurses and aides who cared for him in his last months, as well as staff and friends at Gold Country Retirement Community who have surrounded them with love.

