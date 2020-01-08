Albert entered into rest peacefully with his son John by his side on January 1, 2020 at Mercy San Juan Hospital. He is the devoted husband to Carroll (Cakie) Wise. Also survived by 6 children and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in law, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to invite you to a funeral service 12:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Affordable Funeral Service 4750 Beloit Dr. Sacramento, CA 95838. Burial will follow at Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery with Army Honors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020