Al was born on April 20, 1915 in Oretown, Oregon. He passed away peacefully in his home on March 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Juanita, son Albert Jr., and 4 stepchildren: Cecilia, Antonio, Sharon, Rita. One granddaughter Miah, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing 6PM to 8PM at Andrews and Greilich Mortuary, 3939 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, on April 2nd. Rosary begins at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be on April 3rd at 10:30AM at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 5461-44th St, Sacramento. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetary, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019