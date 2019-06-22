Albert L. Hale died peacefully at the age of 92 on April 10; he would have turned 93 on May 3rd. He was born in Pixley, CA, grew up on his family's farm, and attended UC Berkeley, graduating in 1956 with a PhD in mechanical engineering. That same year, he and his family moved to New Jersey, where he worked for Bell Labs developing methods for laying transatlantic and fiber optic cable. In 2008 he and his wife, Virginia, moved to the University Retirement Community in Davis, CA, where he joined the Davis Bicycle Club, worked on the URC newsletter, and helped run movie nights. His daughters were with him in the days before his death. He is survived by daughters Eileen, of Grass Valley, CA, and Susanne, of Colrain, MA; grandchildren Melissa, Alison and Isaac; and great-grandchildren Zachary and Benjamin. He was predeceased by sons Peter and Roger, as well as his wife of 71 years. Memorial services will begin at 2 pm Saturday July 6, at University Retirement Community, 1515 Shasta Dr, Davis, CA.

