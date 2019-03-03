Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Orisek. View Sign

Born in Sacramento, CA, March 1928, passed February 2019. Parents Anna and Stephon Orisek, preceded in death by Sisters Helen Orisek, Irene Schneider and brother-in-law Ralph Schneider, brother Stephen and wife Virginia Orisek of Saratoga, CA. Survived by nephews Bruce Orisek, M.D. and Brian Orisek, M.D. of Los Gatos, CA. Survived by long term spouse, over 50 years, Mickey Mitchell-Orisek. Residing in Campus Commons for the past 4 years. We thank our Campus Common's, St. Charles Place, family for the love and support given to us at this time. Graduate of Grant Union, Sacramento City College and employed by DMV, where he retired after 40 years. Albert served in the Navy at the end of WWII, stationed in Hawaii and played football for the Admiral's Team. We loved to drive Hwy 1, stopping at little hideaway spots to eat and catch the ocean views, Summers in Newport Beach, (5 Crowns), sunning on the beach in front of Dante's, cocktails at the Boom Boom Room, Dinner at Little Shrimp, Pagent of the Masters in Laguna Beach, and of course, shopping at Pottery Barn. We remember kindly the years of dinners and gatherings of Pat and James Riley, Eric and Katie Nagano and their offers to "Bring a cookie Take a cookie", pizza at Bette's Polkinghorn's and steak cookout in the backyard with many friends. A shout out to pillars and prime time members and friends who shared many dinner and lunches over many years. A person you knew as a gentleman from the beginning. A man of his word and always dependable in any time of crisis. "Life is not about the beginning and ending, it's the journey in between". We had the most incredible journey and hope you did too. God bless and thank you to our friends who helped us to achieve a magic journey.

