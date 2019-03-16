Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Joe" Robison. View Sign

Devoted husband to Wilma for 53 years. Loving father to Shelley "Kimmie" Robison, Dena (Mike) Walko, Robbie (Mike) Cook, Denice (Bill) Ratterree and John Mortenson. 10 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Survived by Vera Petty (sister), Harold Robison (brother) many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born in Okemah OK. moved to California in 1936. Resided in Sacramento the remainder of his life. Served in the California National Guard. Worked for Western Electric for 33 years (1953-1986) then worked for San Juan School District Food Service for 7 years. He enjoyed the peace and quiet of traveling, camping, fishing and golfing. Preceded in death by William and Mary Robison (parents) and William Robison (brother). Per Joe's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 16, 2019

