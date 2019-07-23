Albert Thomas was born July 25, 1936. He entered into rest July 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Thomas of Elk Grove, his first wife Marie Forbes of Galt, California, and three children, Linda Rowland of Elk Grove, Teresa Haberern of Rancho Murieta, CA., and Albert W. Thomas of Lodi, CA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be July 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park, Elk Grove. Funeral services will be July 27, 2019, at 10 am at East Lawn Memorial Park, Elk Grove.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 23, 2019