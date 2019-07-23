Albert Thomas (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA
95624
(916)-732-2031
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
View Map
Obituary
Albert Thomas was born July 25, 1936. He entered into rest July 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Thomas of Elk Grove, his first wife Marie Forbes of Galt, California, and three children, Linda Rowland of Elk Grove, Teresa Haberern of Rancho Murieta, CA., and Albert W. Thomas of Lodi, CA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be July 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park, Elk Grove. Funeral services will be July 27, 2019, at 10 am at East Lawn Memorial Park, Elk Grove.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 23, 2019
