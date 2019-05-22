Alberta L. Frank of Elk Grove, California passed away on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1949 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She is survived by her three children Kevin (Chara), Karin, and Kendall, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers, and a host of other relatives. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., and the funeral service on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Thompsons Funeral Home, 3601 5th Ave., Sacramento, Ca, 95817. Interment will follow at Camellia Memorial Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019