April 13, 2020 Born in Weaverville, California to Hazel and Albert Froloff, Alberta was known by everyone as Bobbie or Mum. Proceeded in death by her parents, a sister Ruby and her brothers Elmer (Moe) and James (Jim) Froloff, she grew up in Redding, moving to Sacramento after graduating from Shasta High School. She leaves behind two daughters, Laura O'Donnell and Karen O'Donnell Hale, three granddaughters, Ashley Hale, Danielle Hale and Kaitlin Hale. She is also survived by her siblings Joe Noble, Dan Froloff, Amelia Mitchell and John Gower. She divorced Kenneth O'Donnell (deceased November 2018) in 1972, never to remarry. Retired from Civil Service in the Department of Transportation at McClellan A.F.B. in 1995, she worked part time for Little Friends in Fair Oaks for several years afterwards. She won the Queen of Transportation competition in 1966 and managed teams in the Del Campo Girls Softball League from 1970 to 1978. She was passionate about sewing, cooking, knitting, bowling and her dogs.



