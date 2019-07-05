Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faith Presbyterian Church 625 Florin Rd Sacramento, CA 95831 Memorial service 11:00 AM Faith Presbyterian Church 625 Florin Road Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alden "Ken" Kenneth Raymond died peacefully at home on June 27, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born on December 29, 1935 in Sacramento to Kenneth and Amelia "Bernice" (Hemenway) Raymond. Ken grew up in Sierra Oaks Vista where he rode his pony Petit around town. He attended Grant High School and Sacramento State University. After college graduation he enlisted in the Army. Ken returned to Sacramento and married Kathleen Kolen in 1964, the start of a loving and happy life together. He worked at Cal Trans, as a stockbroker, and at the Office of Real Estate and Design for the State of California. Ken enjoyed fishing and boating. He loved family vacations to Donner Lake and owned many boats throughout his life. Ken also had a private pilot's license. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. His home always had feeders and dove nests to welcome birds. Ken impacted so many lives, sharing his kindness, calm energy, and subtle wit even through his last days. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Rachelle Hightower (Will), son Marc Raymond, sister Merry Reaves (Tom), grandchildren Lindsey Altman (Brad) and Lauren Hightower, and nieces and nephews Rob MacAulay (Jane), Michelle Reaves, and Amy Hale (Stephen). He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jan MacAulay, and niece Heather Reaves. Ken will be affectionately remembered and deeply missed by his family and wide circle of friends. We invite you to celebrate Ken's life with us at a memorial service on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 am at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento, 95757. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to or .

Alden "Ken" Kenneth Raymond died peacefully at home on June 27, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born on December 29, 1935 in Sacramento to Kenneth and Amelia "Bernice" (Hemenway) Raymond. Ken grew up in Sierra Oaks Vista where he rode his pony Petit around town. He attended Grant High School and Sacramento State University. After college graduation he enlisted in the Army. Ken returned to Sacramento and married Kathleen Kolen in 1964, the start of a loving and happy life together. He worked at Cal Trans, as a stockbroker, and at the Office of Real Estate and Design for the State of California. Ken enjoyed fishing and boating. He loved family vacations to Donner Lake and owned many boats throughout his life. Ken also had a private pilot's license. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. His home always had feeders and dove nests to welcome birds. Ken impacted so many lives, sharing his kindness, calm energy, and subtle wit even through his last days. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Rachelle Hightower (Will), son Marc Raymond, sister Merry Reaves (Tom), grandchildren Lindsey Altman (Brad) and Lauren Hightower, and nieces and nephews Rob MacAulay (Jane), Michelle Reaves, and Amy Hale (Stephen). He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jan MacAulay, and niece Heather Reaves. Ken will be affectionately remembered and deeply missed by his family and wide circle of friends. We invite you to celebrate Ken's life with us at a memorial service on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 am at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento, 95757. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to or . Published in The Sacramento Bee from July 5 to July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.