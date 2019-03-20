Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aldene Jones "Dee" McInnes. View Sign

Aldene "Dee" Jones McInnes passed away on March 13, 2019, in Gold River, CA. She was 90 years old. Born in 1928 in Grafton, West Virginia, Dee is survived by beloved husband John McInnes, also daughters Christine "Cricket" Jones Marocco (NYC), and Suzanne Jones (Dominica, West Indies), son John Paul Jones (Denver, Co) and wife Michelle Jones, as well as 3 grandsons: Joseph and Danny Jones Marocco and David Jones. She is also survived by John's family: Stewart McInnes (Roseville, CA), Andy McInnes and wife Uli McInnes (Reno, NV) and 2 grandchildren: Patrick McInnes, wife Grace McInnes, and Shannon McInnes. Dee graduated from West Virginia University in 1950 with a degree in English and a teaching certificate. She taught for several years in a Junior High School near Washington, DC. She was living there when she met Lt. Glenn R. Jones, U.S. Navy. They married and lived in Georgetown until he was transferred to Sasebo, Japan where her 1st daughter, Christine was born. Eventually they settled in Denver, Colorado and lived there for 30 years. Dee was an active volunteer in several civic and charitable organizations: Republican Roundtable, Denver Lawyers wives and the Denver Art Museum where she was a docent. But foremost she was a mother and a homemaker who loved her family and home. She also enjoyed gardening, entertaining, tennis and belonged to several bridge groups. After a divorce in 1978 she visited Sacramento, CA and met John McInnes, real estate broker and investor. They had a long-distance romance for a year and then married and built a home together in Gold River, CA where they lived happily for years, laughing together often, enjoying home and friends and traveling to all parts of the world. Our mother was a beautiful lady with a great sense of style that showed in everything she did.

