Aldo Frediani of Roseville, CA passed away April 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Dr. Frediani served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was preceded in death by his parents Avano and Zaira, brother Bruno, and wife Laura. A lifelong Roseville resident, Aldo began practicing optometry in 1954. He is survived by children Ron (Romi) and Susan, grandchildren Austin, Garrett and Ava Hagwood and Julia Frediani, and brother Raymond. Visitation at 11:15 and service at 12:00 Sat. May 4 Calvary Cemetery and Chapel 7101 Verner Ave. Citrus Heights. Donations can be made in Aldo's name to either Roseville Elks Scholarships PO 247 or Roseville HS Alumni Assoc Scholarships PO 240 Roseville 95678.

