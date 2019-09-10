Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aldo Stefani. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aldo Stefani, 88 passed away on the morning of September 6th, 2019. He is now watching over his wife Mina and only child "Georgie" in a better place surrounded by loved ones that lead the way. He was a first-generation Italian American, and his favorite baseball team, was the San Francisco Giants. Andrea Bocelli was his favorite voice. Corti Brothers ravioli his favorite dish. His friends, most of whom he is undoubtedly bantering and laughing with now, knew him for his jovial welcoming ways. His life's work was for the City of Sacramento, Parks and Recreation with 32 years of service. But his greatest achievement was his consistent and undying love for his family. When he left his body, he did so with such courage, humor, and love. Some of his last words before he left, "Oh come on now, take it easy" when we cried, "She's my beautiful wife" when she came into the room, and of course, "I love you" to us all. We miss him soService held 09/12/2019, 9am to 12pm, St Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center Chapel 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento CA 95820

Aldo Stefani, 88 passed away on the morning of September 6th, 2019. He is now watching over his wife Mina and only child "Georgie" in a better place surrounded by loved ones that lead the way. He was a first-generation Italian American, and his favorite baseball team, was the San Francisco Giants. Andrea Bocelli was his favorite voice. Corti Brothers ravioli his favorite dish. His friends, most of whom he is undoubtedly bantering and laughing with now, knew him for his jovial welcoming ways. His life's work was for the City of Sacramento, Parks and Recreation with 32 years of service. But his greatest achievement was his consistent and undying love for his family. When he left his body, he did so with such courage, humor, and love. Some of his last words before he left, "Oh come on now, take it easy" when we cried, "She's my beautiful wife" when she came into the room, and of course, "I love you" to us all. We miss him soService held 09/12/2019, 9am to 12pm, St Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center Chapel 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento CA 95820 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close