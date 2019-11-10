Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aleah Angel Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aleah Angel Jordan, 61, born to Mildred Irene Blackford (Lathrop) and Donal Wilford Townley on May 2nd 1958 in Sacramento, CA. Aleah entered eternal life with Yahshua Hamashiach (Jesus Christ) on October 19th 2019 in San Jose, CA. Aleah enjoyed growing up in the beautiful County of Marin, and graduated from San Rafael High School in 1976. Aleah completed Certification and worked as a dental assistant while attending Marin College. In 1982 Aleah graduated from the Corrections Academy and established a career as a California Correctional Officer. After retiring Aleah lived throughout Northern California, finally settling down in Sacramento and became an independent business owner for SOQI Health Equipment. Aleah lived her life devoted to her family, kind to everyone she met, generously giving, unselfishly caring and passionate about her faith. Aleah is survived by her three brothers; Frank Haynes, Dean Stroope, David Townley, three sisters; Pamela Smith, Blenda McGary, Donita Bitter, devoted husband; Michael E. Jordan, beloved daughters; Janelle Schramm, Raquel (David) Rivera, and cherished grandchildren; Sadie Shield, Roman DeBruyn, Noah Rivera. Celebration of Aleah's Life will be held at Valley Memorial Park 650 Bugeia Ln, Novato, CA Saturday, November 16th 2019 10:00am Public Visitation 11:00am Memorial 12:00pm Burial 12:30pm Reception

