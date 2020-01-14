Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aleck Dambacher III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aleck E. Dambacher III, 83, of Thornton, died on Jan. 6 in a local hospital. He was born in Sacramento on March 28, 1936 to Aleck E. Dambacher Jr. and Aletha Nichols Dambacher in Sacramento, and was raised in Thornton until he entered military service, which took him to numerous US states and abroad; for the past 42 years he has lived in Thornton. Mr. Dambacher graduated from Galt High School and earned an Associate Arts Degree from Sacramento Junior College before embarking on a 23-year career as a meteorologist with the US Air Force, with postings in Guam, Germany and seven different US states. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam. He ultimately attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, and upon retirement from the military in 1978 he returned to Thornton to work in, and eventually take over, his father's construction business. He was deeply dedicated to Masonry, and was a 33-degree Mason, a Past Master and member of Woodbridge Masonic Lodge #131, F.&A.M., a 33rd Degree member of Sacramento Scottish Rite bodies, and an active member of Ben Ali Shrine. He served as Trustee and President of Reclamation District 348 and oversaw extensive upgrades to the Delta's levees and flood protection system. He was preceded in death by his wife, Walda Dambacher, and son, Steven Dambacher in 2010, a brother George Dambacher in 1978, and sister, Ellen Dambacher, in 2017. He is survived by sons Rodney Dambacher of Sacramento and Jeffrey Dambacher of Tasmania Australia, grandchildren Brook Dambacher, Kate Raffety, Tawny Dambacher and Selena Kaminski, and two great grandchildren. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 in Woodbridge Masonic Lodge (1040 E Augusta St, Woodbridge, CA). If desired, friends can make memorial contributions to the Sacramento Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, , or donors' personal choice. There will be no visitation, and committal will be held privately at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.