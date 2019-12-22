Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alene (Spicer) Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alene Marie (Spicer) Wallace, 80, passed away November 14, 2019 at her home in Sacramento, California. She was born to the late Ezra K. Spicer and Edna Mae Lewis Spicer in Burns Tennessee in 1939. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses; Donna (Bruce) Baethge, Denise Lynn Dunbar, Regina (Hank) Halverson, James (Ann) Wallace, and Mark Wallace. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Claud Ray Spicer of Eddyville, Kentucky. Alene grew up in Detroit, Michigan and spent her summers in Tennessee with her grandparents, O.C. Spicer and Annie Gentry Spicer. She married James Wallace and eventually moved to San Jose, California where she raised her 5 children. In 1974, she married Larry Kendall, sharing her love with his five children; Brenda, Mike, John, Martha and Ray. Alene married John Bloom in 1998 and embraced his children; Dave, Doug, Todd and Nina. She loved to sew, crochet, quilt, travel and took up acrylic painting during her retirement years. She made friends easily and kept them for life. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where she always made the holidays special for her grandchildren. She began working in the electronics field in 1969 at Fairchild Electronics and by the end of her career, owned her own business which did custom design and as sembly. She sold her company to Cougar Electronics and worked as their Production Manager/Process Engineer. She retired in 2000 to pursue travel and other interests. Alene loved dancing and joined the Elks Club in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Even though she couldn't swim, she loved the adventure of white river rafting on the American and McCloud Rivers. She lived on a lake for several years and enjoyed boating, fishing, and outdoor life with family. She loved traveling abroad, visiting most of Europe as well as several countries of the Far East. After retiring Alene spent months traveling in her motorhome throughout the USA with a special interest in our National Parks. She was an inspiration to those who knew her. Her life was full of adventures and it was hard to keep up with her. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind so many beautiful memories. A celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

