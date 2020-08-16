On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Alexandra Gousetis, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at age 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry and is survived by her 2 children, Irene and her husband Gary Bottimore, Lener Gousetis and his wife Carmie, 6 grandchildren, Adam, Melissa, Wil, TaNelle, Brandon and Bre, and 6 Great Grandchildren. She also has one brother, Tzaneto Mouzakis, residing in Athens, Greece. She was born on June 4th, 1924 in Zakynthos Greece. She spent her younger and adolescent years in a small village, Gerakario, on the island and learned how to cook and take care of her younger siblings at a very early age in life. In December of 1955, her husband and the 2 children migrated to America and spent several years in Oakland, CA. and Portland, Oregon prior to settling in Sacramento in 1961. They became embedded in the local Greek Community and were involved in countless charitable events, Greek Food Festivals, and Holidays Alex loved to be around her entire family but had a passion for cooking. Her ability to make an incredible 6 course meal for 20 or more people with only 1 stove (no microwave) was a work of art. She became famous to the grandkids (and great grandchildren) for YiaYia's soup for every Easter and Christmas dinner. The pastries she made was a very big contributing factor as to why no family members were ever thin. She also enjoyed Sunday Church Services and helping prepare baked goods for the Greek Food Festivals and other traditional Holidays. Alexandra always had a smile on her face and her heart was always full when spending quality time with her family members and friends. Due to current restrictions, church services will be for immediate family members only. In lieu of any flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, Ca 95816



